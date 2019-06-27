Beto Gives Himself An ‘A’ For His Debate Performance, Where He Was Repeatedly Interrupted

Democratic presidential candidate Robert “Beto” Francis O’Rourke said Thursday that he would give himself an “A” for his performance at the Democratic debates Wednesday.
O’Rouke explained that he was “really happy” with his debate performance in a Thursday morning interview with CNN’s New Day.
“I’d give myself an ‘A,'” O’Rourke said. “I describe why I’m doing this, who I’m doing it for, the people that inspired me and how we are going to meet these challenges. And it felt like I was able to get that across.”
