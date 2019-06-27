Beto Gives Himself An ‘A’ For His Debate Performance, Where He Was Repeatedly Interrupted

O’Rourke added that he “sure did” feel that candidates were going after him throughout the debate, but that this is part of politics and part of the debate process. (RELATED: De Blasio Interrupts Beto For Not Going Hard Left, Gets No Applause)

Despite O’Rourke’s personal “A” grade for his performance, members of the media criticized O’Rourke for a variety of his debate comments, particularly his frequent use of Spanish.

Texas Tribune reporter Patrick Svitek tweeted that it seemed ironic to him that Democratic Massachusettes Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker understood border policy better than O’Rourke, who is a former Texas representative.

.@JulianCastro to reporters in spin room: “I find it very ironic that a senator from Massachusetts and a senator from New Jersey are the ones who understand this border policy and this law better than Congressman O’Rourke.” — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) June 27, 2019

The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra pointed out that O’Rourke dodged a question on tax rates by answering in Spanish – twice.

Savannah Guthrie asks Beto O’Rourke if he would support a 70% marginal tax rate O’Rourke refuses to answer the question and starts speaking Spanish Guthrie presses him again O’Rourke again refuses to answer pic.twitter.com/zMAy7ioRDh — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 27, 2019

Politico’s Natasha Korecki said that O’Rourke’s Spanish was “one way to stand out right away” while Politico’s Charlie Mahtesian said that “it felt gimmicky to me right out of the gate.”