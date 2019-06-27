Ads
On Off
US

Beto Gives Himself An ‘A’ For His Debate Performance, Where He Was Repeatedly Interrupted

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter

Democratic presidential candidate Robert “Beto” Francis O’Rourke said Thursday that he would give himself an “A” for his performance at the Democratic debates Wednesday.

O’Rouke explained that he was “really happy” with his debate performance in a Thursday morning interview with CNN’s New Day.

“I’d give myself an ‘A,'” O’Rourke said. “I describe why I’m doing this, who I’m doing it for, the people that inspired me and how we are going to meet these challenges. And it felt like I was able to get that across.”

O’Rourke added that he “sure did” feel that candidates were going after him throughout the debate, but that this is part of politics and part of the debate process. (RELATED: De Blasio Interrupts Beto For Not Going Hard Left, Gets No Applause)

Despite O’Rourke’s personal “A” grade for his performance, members of the media criticized O’Rourke for a variety of his debate comments, particularly his frequent use of Spanish.

Texas Tribune reporter Patrick Svitek tweeted that it seemed ironic to him that Democratic Massachusettes Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker understood border policy better than O’Rourke, who is a former Texas representative.

The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra pointed out that O’Rourke dodged a question on tax rates by answering in Spanish – twice.

Politico’s Natasha Korecki said that O’Rourke’s Spanish was “one way to stand out right away” while Politico’s Charlie Mahtesian said that “it felt gimmicky to me right out of the gate.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.