Biden’s Spox Says He’ll Be Too Tuckered Out After The Debate To Talk With Media

A spokeswoman with former Vice President Joe Biden said Thursday that he will be too tired after the presidential debate to address the press.

“He’s going to have spent two hours answering questions on stage, and he talks to the press wherever he goes,” Kate Bedingfield, a communications director for Biden, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper before the debate. “I think there is no question the American people know where Joe Biden stands on issues.”

WATCH:

Biden, who announced his bid for the White House in April, said Thursday before the debate that he planned to “Hug ’em!” if debate opponents went on the offensive as reporters peppered him with questions after his debate walkthrough Wednesday afternoon, reported WPLG Local 10’s Glenna Milberg. (RELATED: Biden Jokes About Hugging Debate Opponents Who Attack Him)

His joke about hugging his rivals may not be well-received after several women stepped forward in spring 2019 describing experiences with Biden that left them feeling uncomfortable. The women came forward after former Democratic Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores accused Biden of sniffing her hair and kissing the back of her head without her consent in 2014. He was campaigning for her at the time.

