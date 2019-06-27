Biden: President Trump Has ‘Ripped’ Soul Out of America

Former Vice President Joe Biden said that President Donald Trump has “ripped” the soul out of America during Thursday’s closing statements at the 2020 Democratic debate.

Biden used his closing statements to rip into Trump and his presidency, following his opening in which he commented on the current American president as well. Biden said he would work to restore the soul that Trump has ripped out of America.

WATCH:

“I’m ready to lead this country because I think it’s important to restore the soul of this nation,” Biden said. “This president has ripped it out. It’s the only president in our history who has equated racism and white supremacists with ordinary and decent people.”

“He’s the only president who has in fact engaged and embraced in dictators and thumbed their nose at our allies,” Biden continued. (RELATED: This Is How Much Joe Biden Pays A Month For His Virginia Mansion)

At the beginning of the debate, Biden said that Trump has “put us in a horrible situation.” He has made past comments chastising the president, and once said that he would have “beat the hell out” of Trump back in high school. Biden later stated that he regretted making that comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.