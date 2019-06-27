Biden Opens Up Attacking Wall Street, Tax Cuts A Week After Promising Rich Donors ‘Nothing Would Fundamentally Change’

Former Vice President Joe Biden attacked Wall Street on Thursday at the Democratic presidential debates only a week after promising wealthy donors “nothing would fundamentally change.”

The former vice president critiqued President Donald Trump and promised that as president, he would make massive tax cuts.

“Donald Trump thinks Wall Street built America,” Biden said. “Ordinary middle-class Americans built America.”

“Too many people who are in the middle class and poor have had the bottom fall out under this proposal,” Biden continued. “What I’m saying is we gotta be straightforward. We have to understand to return dignity to the middle class there has to be insurance that is covered and they can afford it.”

WATCH:

“Look, Donald Trump has put us in a horrible situation,” he said. “We do have enormous income inequality. The one thing I agree on is we can make massive cuts in the $1.6 trillion if tax loopholes out there, I would be going about eliminating Donald Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy. ”

This comes after Biden said June 19 that nothing would fundamentally change for his wealthy donors if he became president. (RELATED: Biden Tells Group Of Rich Donors ‘Nothing Would Fundamentally Change’ For Them If He Became President)

“Remember I got in trouble with some of the people on my team, on the Democratic side,” Biden said, according to The Hill.

“Because I said, ‘You know what I’ve found is rich people are just as patriotic as poor people.’ Not a joke. I mean, we may not want to demonize anybody who has made money.”

