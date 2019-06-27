Britney Spears’ Team Receiving Death Threats From Fans

Britney Spears’ team has been receiving death threats from fans.

Fan theories regarding who is in control of Spears have gotten so wildly out of control that law enforcement has reportedly gotten involved, according to a report published Thursday by Entertainment Tonight.

“There have been death threats against various team members [on Britney’s conservatorship],” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, Spears is reportedly “happy and healthy.” “She’s free,” the source added.

This has been an ongoing issue between Spears’ conservatorship run by her father and the pop singer’s fans. As previously reported, fans have claimed Spears is not being allowed to make decisions on her own accord and is forced to do things against her will. (RELATED: Representatives For Britney Spears Deny Deleting Positive Instagram Comments)

More recently, fans accused Spears’ team of deleting positive comments off of her Instagram account in an attempt to keep up the illusion that Spears needs help regarding her mental health.

Spears’ team denied the allegations.

“We unequivocally deny the absurd allegations that we have promoted negative statements or deleted positive posts from Instagram and are considering appropriate action,” they said at the time.

I can’t figure out why her fans have switched their thoughts on Spears needing mental help. She had a mental meltdown in 2007 where fans called for the singer to get help. Yet, now they’re against her getting help?

You’d think they would be concerned about her team deleting the positive comments. Who knows anymore.

I’m constantly confused with Britney Spears fans.