Buttigieg Says It Must Be Affordable Not To Go To College

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said that it needs to be affordable for lower and middle-class Americans to access a college education, but it also has to be possible to get by without a college education, on Thursday at the second Democratic debate.

Buttigieg was prompted on the issue of affordable college.

“Many of your colleagues express support for free college. You do not. Why not?” Buttigieg was asked.

“Now, there’s something else that doesn’t get talked about in the college affordability debate. Yes it needs to be more affordable in the country to go to college. It also needs to be more affordable in this country to not go to college,” Buttigieg said.

“You should be able to live well, afford rent, be generous t your church and little league, whether you went to college or not. That’s one of many reasons we need to raise the minimum wage to at least $15 per hour,” he continued. (RELATED: Buttigieg Calls Evangelicals Who Support Trump Hypocrites)

