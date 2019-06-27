Buttigieg Says We Have No Clue Which Foreign Power Trump Will Anger By 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg mocked President Donald Trump’s relationship with foreign entities Thursday at the Democratic presidential debates.

Buttigieg answered a final question at the debates on which foreign power he would attempt to reset a relationship with if he became president of the United States in 2020.

The South Bend mayor mocked Trump’s relationship with foreign allies in his response by saying that he has no idea who Trump “will have pissed off” by 2020.

“We have no idea which of our most important allies he will have pissed off worse between now and then,” the South Bend mayor said Thursday. (RELATED: Pete Buttigieg Becomes The First Candidate To Speak Spanish At Second Democratic Debate)

“What we know is that our relationship with the entire world needs to change,” Buttigieg added, “and it starts by modeling American values at home.” (RELATED: Buttigieg Says It Must Be Affordable Not To Go To College)

WATCH:

