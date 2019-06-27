Daisy Ridley Says ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Is ‘Very Emotional,’ Is The ‘Most Excited’ She’s Felt

Daisy Ridley has made it sound like “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is going to be absolutely awesome.

During a Wednesday appearance on “Good Morning America,” the woman behind Rey claimed the film is “very emotional” and “moving.”

Daisy Ridley says finishing the last scenes of the final @StarWars film was really moving and emotional — and we 100% believe her! #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Yp0szYBsRZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 26, 2019

According to Star Wars News Net, Ridley also claimed during the interview that “it’s the most excited” she’s felt. (RELATED: ‘Star Wars‘ Porn Searches Skyrocketed On May 4th)

I know opinions have been all over the place on the newest “Star Wars” movies. Fans either seem to love or hate them. There isn’t much middle ground.

Personally, I’ve thought they’re entertaining, but they obviously aren’t close to the originals. Better than the prequels? Probably, but still not even in the same area code as the original three movies.

I am super excited to see how the newest part of the saga ends in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” It should be absolutely fascinating to watch it all unfold.

If Ridley is the most excited about this movie, then I hope it means it’s by far the best of the new trilogy. Again, I know fans love to complain.

It’s what they do best. It doesn’t matter if it’s sports or movies. People love to complain, and I’m sure they will about “The Rise of Skywalker” no matter what.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars) on Jun 8, 2019 at 8:39am PDT

Still, I’m very excited to see what happens. Make sure to catch it in theaters December 20. It should be a fun ride.