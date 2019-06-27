The Dalai Lama Slams Trump’s ‘America First’ Policy — ‘That Is Wrong’

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama criticized President Donald Trump on Thursday for a “lack for moral principle” and putting the interests of America before other countries.

“One day he says something, another day he says something [else],” the Dalai Lama told BBC’s Rajini Vaidyanathan during an interview. “I think [there is a] lack of moral principle — or when he becomes president, he expressed America first, that is wrong.”

“Frankly speaking, his emotion is a little bit too complicated,” he continued. (RELATED: Dalai Lama To Migrants: ‘Europe Belongs To The Europeans’)

The Dalai Lama also revealed that despite previously expressing interest in meeting with the president, he has not had the opportunity and Trump has not reached out with him to do so.

However, former President Barack Obama did not publicly meet with the Tibetan leader until 2015, well into his second term as the commander-in-chief.

The Dalai Lama represents China’s suppressed Tibetan Buddhist community to the world and the Chinese government has repeatedly opposed recognizing the Dalai Lama or the Tibetan people. Moreover, the Chinese government has referred to him as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” who wishes to violently destabilize the country.

The Dalai Lama denies advocating violence.

