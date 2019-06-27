De Blasio Shouts Che Guevara Slogan At Miami Rally

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio used a slogan popularized by Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara Thursday at a labor rally held at Miami-Dade International airport.

“Viva la victoria siempre!” de Blasio shouted at the end of his brief remarks at a protest organized by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

De Blasio and other Democratic presidential candidates, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, attended the rally, which was held in protest of Eulen, a private contractor that provides ground services at Miami’s airport.

The full rally was aired on SEIU’s Facebook page. De Blasio’s remarks begin around 30 minutes into the event.

“Hasta la Victoria Siempre” @BilldeBlasio cribbing from Che in Miami pic.twitter.com/6UhMM0SzpJ — Julia Marsh (@juliakmarsh) June 27, 2019

De Blasio, who in the 1980s was a supporter of the Sandinista revolution in Nicaragua, offered up fiery pro-labor rhetoric during his speech. (RELATED: Bill De Blasio’s Radical Socialist Ties)

“There’s plenty of money in this world. There’s plenty of money in this country. It’s just in the wrong hands! It should be in your hands! The people who create the wealth,” he said.

“I’m going to give you a prediction, the day is coming soon…where you will win the struggle once and for all.”

Amid cheer, de Blasio threw out the Guevara slogan, which is quoted on a memorial for the left-wing insurgent in Havana’s Plaza de Revolución.

“Until victory, always,” is its English translation.

Miami is home to hundreds of thousands of refugees and their descendants who fled to the U.S. during and after the Cuban Revolution. Guevara helped the Fidel Castro regime in its early days and has been described as the dictator’s chief executioner.

