First Dem Debate Was Opening Ceremony For The ‘Woke Olympics’

On today’s podcast we breakdown the first Democratic debate, AKA the “Woke Olympics.” Who won, who lost, who were the non-entities on the stage in Miami?

Listen to the show:

There were fireworks and there were jabs on the stage in Miami as the first round of Democrats took to the debate stage. Elizabeth Warren was the leader going in, but faded as the debate went on. Beto O’Rourke came in with the most to prove, and he didn’t prove any of it. Three candidates pandered in Spanish, some want socialized medicine, and all want the government to pay for abortions. It was a woke-off, so who was the most woke? Who won, and lost, and who should call it a day? We get into all of it with the audio to make the case.

Help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:

The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Friday and will have a video interview on Fridays.