Dems Attack Trump Seven Times Before First Commercial During Second Debate

Democrats at the second half of the 2020 presidential debate attacked President Donald Trump seven times before the first commercial break.

Criticism varied from Trump’s credibility to his success in the economy. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is polling towards the top of the pool of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates called Trump a “pathological liar.”

WATCH:

“Trump is a pathological liar and a racist and he lied to the American people during his campaign. He said he was going to stand up for working families. Well, President Trump, you are not standing up for working families when you try to throw 32 million people off their health care,” Sanders said when asked a question about the state of the economy.

Sanders was not Trump’s only critic, Sen. Kamala Harris from California went against the grain, saying Trump’s economy only works for people who have a stake in the stock market. (RELATED: Harris’ MSNBC Town Hall Now Second Most-Watched This Election Cycle)

Former Vice President Joe Biden and current frontrunner in the Democratic pool joined Harris in bashing the Trump economy, saying “Trump thinks Wall Street created America.”

Post-commercial, immigration, more specifically amnesty for illegal immigrants, is a hot-button issue for the potential candidates.

