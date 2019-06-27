Drudge Poll Declares Yang Winner In Second Round Of Debates

California businessman Andrew Yang emerged from a large crowd of opponents as the winner of the second round of Democratic debates, earning 29% by the end of the night, according to a Drudge Report poll.

Yang has advocated for issues such as universal basic income, which would cost the United States an estimated $3 trillion or more per year, and Medicare for All. Despite his victory, Yang is polling at 1.3% in the latest RealClearPolitics poll.

Author Marianne Williamson took second place in the voting with 13.6%. She is polling at 1% in the latest FiveThiryEight poll.

None of the top three winners have served in Congress, as South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg came in third place with 13%, and neither Yang nor Williamson has ever held political office at all.

New York Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand came in last place at 2.31%, and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet finished just above her at 2.37%.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.