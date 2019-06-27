Elizabeth Warren Escapes First Debate With No Questions About Native American Heritage Claims

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren made it through the first presidential primary debate with no questions about her claims to Native American heritage.

Warren has long been criticized over her claims that she has Native American heritage, and she recently took a DNA test and published the results. In spite of the fact that those results didn’t exactly back her up, not one question during Wednesday’s debate touched on her claims. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Skips Border Funding Vote To Talk About The Border Crisis At Migrant Detention Facility)

Weird how NBC “News” didn’t have time to ask Dem frontrunner Elizabeth Warren any questions about her phony Native American heritage, but had enough time to ask Tulsi Gabbard (polling at 1%) about controversial past LGBT statements…I wonder why that is? ????????#Rigged #DemDebate — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) June 27, 2019

Warren, who many thought MSNBC had “picked” as the frontrunner, appeared to get the lion’s share of the questions early in the evening. By the end of the evening, however, the candidates who received the most speaking time were New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke.