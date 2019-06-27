Media

Elizabeth Warren Escapes First Debate With No Questions About Native American Heritage Claims

Democratic U.S. presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during a campaign town hall at George Mason University May 16, 2019 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren made it through the first presidential primary debate with no questions about her claims to Native American heritage.

Warren has long been criticized over her claims that she has Native American heritage, and she recently took a DNA test and published the results. In spite of the fact that those results didn’t exactly back her up, not one question during Wednesday’s debate touched on her claims. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Skips Border Funding Vote To Talk About The Border Crisis At Migrant Detention Facility)

Warren, who many thought MSNBC had “picked” as the frontrunner, appeared to get the lion’s share of the questions early in the evening. By the end of the evening, however, the candidates who received the most speaking time were New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke.