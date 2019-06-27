Family Of 2-Year-Old Hit By Foul Ball At Astros-Cubs Game Opens Up About Child’s Injuries

The family of the 2-year-old child, who was hit by a foul ball during a game between the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs last month, has opened up about her injuries.

A spokesperson for the family shared in a news release Wednesday that the toddler, who was sitting on the lap of a family member when she was struck by a hard foul ball by Cubs’ Albert Almora Jr., suffered “a skull fracture along with subdural bleeding, brain contusions and brain edema,” per the Today Show in a piece published Thursday. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Check this out! It was a SCARY & JARRING moment @MinuteMaidParks last night during #Cubs–#Astros game, when a 4 YO girl was hit by a foul ball! It happened when Cub’s player, Albert Almora Jr. hit a foul line drive into the stands. Fortunately, she’s OK. #khou11 #htownrush pic.twitter.com/xvrxwmV5c5 — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) May 30, 2019

The young girl spent several days in the hospital during which time “she had a seizure, but is now on medication to prevent further seizures and is recovering from her injuries at home,” the spokesperson added. (RELATED: Los Angeles Rams Fan Gets His Face Bitten During Playoff Game Against The Cowboys)

The family, who have asked for privacy during this time, said they hope to have an update on their daughter’s condition soon and the “residual effects” of the girl’s injuries.

In a letter from their attorney to the Astros, obtained by NBC News, they said their “primary focus at this time is on their daughter’s well-being.”

It all happened during a game May 29th, when the Cubs’ outfielder hit a line drive down the third baseline into the stands that struck the girl on the head.

Almora was noticeably shook by what had happened and dropped to his knees where team mates consoled him. He later vowed to have a relationship with the young girl for the rest of his life and said he was “praying” all would be okay.