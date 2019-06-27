Ford Asks Dealership To Take Down Viral Free Shotgun Ad

Ford asked an Alabama car dealership to remove an ad that made headlines for promoting a free shotgun, Bible and American flag with every purchase.

Chatom Ford went viral when it posted a gun-touting Facebook video June 19, promising customers a 12-gauge shotgun, Bible and flag in addition to their four-wheeled purchase. This ad has since been removed per the request of the Ford Motor Company, a communications executive for Ford told the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: Alabama Car Dealership Celebrates America: Free Shotgun, Bible and Flag)

One of the reasons for the company’s request might have been out of sensitivity to the recent shooting at a California Ford that left three dead, the executive said.

Contrary to the advertisement posted by Chatom Ford, no one was reportedly handed a shotgun with the keys to their car or truck — instead, a gift certificate valued at $200 to a sporting goods store (enough to purchase a shotgun) was included with the Bible and flag, the Ford exec told the DCNF.

Nevertheless, Ford requested the ad be removed and Colin Ward, general manager of Chatom Ford, complied, the exec said. Another ad is posted on the dealership’s Facebook page that more clearly states the promotion includes a $200 gift card, not the scattergun.

WATCH:

The request from Ford had Ward “taken aback,” he told the DCNF, and he’d initially thought the request was a cease-and-desist order against his promotion.

“I don’t want to make a big deal of this,” he added.

“Ford dealers are independent businesses. The ad featured on the Chatom Ford Facebook page was a local promotion and not something developed or directed by Ford,” Ford said in a statement to the DCNF.

The stars and stripes and the Good Book seem to be safe in Chatom for now.

