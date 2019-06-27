Gillibrand Lashes Out Against Trump Admin For Abortion Restrictions: ‘Women’s Reproductive Rights Are Under Assault’

Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said Thursday at the Democratic presidential debates that women’s abortion rights are under assault by President Donald Trump.

The New York senator spoke out on her stances on reproductive rights, saying that she wanted to speak directly to “America’s women and to the men who love them.”

“Women’s reproductive rights are under assault by President Trump and the Republican Party,” Gillibrand said. The New York senator said that she finds it “mind-boggling” that in 2019, 30 different states are currently debating Roe v. Wade.

“I think we have to stop playing defense and start playing offense,” Gillibrand said. (RELATED: Gillibrand Says Trump’s Worst Crime Is Destroying Our Moral Fiber By Doing Exactly What Obama, Bush, Clinton Did)

Gillibrand’s comments follow her earlier assertion that President Trump is tearing apart the moral fabric of who Americans are through his former child separation policy.

“One of the worst things about President Trump that he’s done to this country,” Gillibrand said, “is he’s torn apart the moral fabric of who we are when he started separating children at the border from their parents.”

WATCH:

