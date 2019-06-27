Hailey Bieber’s Trademark Attempts Reportedly Hits Snag Thanks To Her Husband

Hailey Bieber’s dreams of getting a trademark to launch her very own cosmetics line has hit a bit of a snag, and the reason is because of her husband, Justin Bieber.

It comes after the 22-year-old supermodel filed paperwork to trademark “Bieber Beauty,” the name for a potential line of beauty products, back in April.

But now she's reportedly been notified by the US Patent and Trademark Office that due to the similarity with her husband's trademark on similar items, she's been denied, per Page Six in a piece published Wednesday.

The office cited "likelihood of confusion" and "similarity of marks" to the "Baby" hitmaker's trademark, which he has owned since 2009, according to The Blast.

Justin currently has a trademark called Justin Bieber on such cosmetics items as soaps, shampoos, fragrances and lotions.

But all is reportedly not completely lost for the model. According to the New York Post report, Hailey also filed for a trademark on her maiden name, Hailey Baldwin, and her middle name Rhode for her potential beauty and fashion line and those have reportedly have not been refused.

As previously reported, she and Justin surprised fans when they got engaged and quickly tied the knot last year. It all happened only months after the “I Don’t Care” singer had broken up with superstar Selena Gomez.