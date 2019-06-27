Hard Maple Wood Is Chef’s Choice For Cutting Boards – Here Are 5 Best Options For Home Use

In 2006, the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) published a study indicating wooden cutting boards harbored salmonella and other bacteria causing food borne ailments. People threw away their beloved cutting boards and bought plastic versions. Since then, new studies have proven this information to be a non-issue. Per Consumer Reports, wooden cutting boards are no less sanitary than their plastic counter parts. In fact, over time scarred plastic will actually hold onto bacteria longer than wood. Scientists suggest people should use a separate board for meat products and another for fruits, vegetables, and other items. According to the Department of Agriculture, any cutting boards will work provided they have proper care. All materials require hot soapy water for cleaning and should be dried thoroughly before storing. Additionally, they recommend periodic sanitizing. This can be done by rinsing the boards with a diluted beach solution (1/2 Tablespoon of bleach per half gallon of water).
Despite the previous scare, wooden cutting boards are the preferred choice of real chefs. The reason? They don’t damage knives the way plastic boards can. Additionally, good solid wood allows chefs to perform precision cutting. If you are looking for a good wooden cutting board and want advice on the best choice, you’re in luck. I researched the options and here is what I found. When making a selection, you should look for a thick hard piece of wood that has a tight grain. Maple, specifically rock hard sugar maple, is preferred for cutting boards. In fact, the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) approves this material for commercial grade cutting boards used in the food service industry. In addition to being sanitary and functional, this beautiful wood is popular because it comes from the USA. It is also meets commercial sanitation requirements while been affordable enough for home use. Here are the top five hard maple cutting board options for home use.
5. The Chef’s Boutique Premium Maple & Cherry Hardwood Cutting Board – $59.97. The board measures 16 X 12 X 2 inches. It is made from hard rock slow growth maple trees in the northeastern part of the USA. The wood has a tight grain, resulting in a strong, durable, long-lasting cutting board. The manufacturer accented it with cherry for a touch of elegance.They included hand grips and non-skid feet for optimal performance and ease of use. The board arrives unseasoned and the company recommends oiling it before use. Amazon purchasers rated this item with 5 stars and left the following comments: “heavy, solid, beautiful wood,” “super durable and awesome quality,” and “excellent as a gift.”
