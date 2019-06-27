Harris, Near Tears, Slams Biden On School Busing

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris almost brought herself to tears when she hit back at former Vice President Joe Biden about school busing during Thursday’s Democratic 2020 debate.

Harris talked about racial profiling, bringing up experiences from her childhood and commenting on Biden’s past comments regarding segregationists as well as his actions in opposing desegregation.

WATCH:

“I will say also that in this campaign, we’ve also heard and I’m going to now direct this at Vice President Biden, I do not believe you are a racist,” Harris said Thursday. “And I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground, but I also believe and it is personal and it was actually hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputation and career on the segregation of race in this country and it was not only that but you also worked with them to oppose bussing.”

“And you know there was a little girl in California who was a part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bussed to school every day. And that little girl was me,” Harris continued as she began to get emotional.

Harris has hit back at Biden in the past, recently saying that he needs to be more sensitive about racial issues. Biden has made comments about being able to work better with segregationists years ago than he is able to with people in politics today.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.