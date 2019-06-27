Kamala Harris Says Donald Trump Is The ‘Greatest National Security Threat’ To The US

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris said Thursday that the “greatest national security threat” to the United States is President Donald Trump during the second night of Democratic debates.

The California senator make the remark after discussing how she would address climate change as president.

“What is the greatest national security threat to the United States? It’s Donald Trump,” she said. (RELATED: Kamala Harris: DOJ Must Charge Trump If He Is Defeated And Not Impeached)

“And I’m gonna tell you why,” she added. “Because I agree: climate change represents an existential threat. [Trump] denies the science. You wanna talk about North Korea? Real threat in terms of nuclear arsenal, but what does he do? He embraces Kim Jong-Un — a dictator — for the sake of a photo-op.”

WATCH:

“Putin,” she continued. “You wanna talk about Russia? He takes the word of the Russian president over the word of the American intelligence community when it comes to a threat to our democracy and our elections.”

“These are the issues that are before us, Chuck,” she concluded, speaking directly to MSNBC host and moderator Chuck Todd. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Runs Around In Circles Trying Not To Agree With Trump On Trade)

“I hear ya,” Todd responded in an effort to move to the next candidate.