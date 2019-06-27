ICE Arrests 52 Illegal Immigrants In Four-Day Operation In Texas, 35 Had Criminal Records

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 52 illegal immigrants in an operation that took place in in southern and central Texas, according to a press release.

Agents arrested 46 men and six woman over the course of the four-day operation, the press release says. The migrants arrested reportedly came from several different countries, 47 reportedly coming from Mexico, four from Honduras and one from Cuba, according to officials, KXAN reports.

Sixteen were arrested in Austin and Waco, and another 16 were arrested in San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley, according to the press release.

Out of 52 arrested, 35 had previous criminal records according to ICE. Charges include “assault, battery, domestic violence, traffic offenses, driving under the influence, drug possession, drug trafficking, larceny, illegal entry, illegal re-entry, resisting officers and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” My San Antonio reports.

Twenty one of those arrested had reportedly reentered the U.S. after previous deportations, according to federal officials.

“ICE’s primary immigration enforcement effort is to target criminal aliens, public safety threats and individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws,” ICE field office director Daniel Bible said in the press release. (RELATED: ICE Releases List Of Murderers And Rapists Protected Under Sanctuary City Policy)

“Our ICE officers provide a valuable public service by removing criminal aliens who pose a threat to their own immigrant communities, and they carry out the orders of federal immigration judges. There are 35 fewer criminals in our communities because of the efforts of our professional and dedicated officers,” he continued.

