Julius Randle Responds To Enes Kanter Comparing Him To Zion Williamson, Tells Him To ‘Relax’

New Orleans Pelicans forward Julius Randle had a great response to a comment from Enes Kanter on Wednesday.

Kanter, who plays for the Trail Blazers, told Colin Cowherd that Zion Williamson is nothing more than Randle, who is set to become a free agent, if he could jump higher. (RELATED: New Orleans Pelicans Pick Zion Williamson First Overall In The NBA Draft)

The former Lakers forward had an incredible response. He tweeted, “Yo @EnesKanter last time you guarded me I had 45 relax bro lol.”

As the kids say, would you like to see a murder? That’s exactly what that tweet was. Kanter went on national television to knock Randle and Williamson, and got lit up.

Here’s some free advice for everybody playing in the NBA who is reading this right now. Don’t rip a guy on TV if he scored 45 on you.

You’re just asking to get lit up and burned in epic fashion. Randle’s response was the equivalent of a headshot from a sniper.

He killed him on the spot with that tweet. There’s no coming back from a response like that. There just isn’t. Kanter might as well shut it down.

Something tells me Kanter is going to regret these words next time he’s on a court with Randle.

