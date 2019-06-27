Kamala Harris Surges In Betting Market

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s stock increased dramatically in betting markets after the Democratic primary debate Thursday night, surging by as much as 8 cents, according to PredictIt.

The California senator’s stock took off after she fought former Vice President Joe Biden on his history of ending busing programs, saying, “That little girl was me.” (RELATED: Harris, Near Tears, Slams Biden On School Busing)

Harris’s stock increased from 12 cents to 20 cents, an increase almost quadruple that of South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, whose stock grew by 2 cents over the course of the debate by press time. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Cuts Off Bickering Rivals: ‘America Does Not Want To Witness A Food Fight’)

Multiple candidates saw a drop in value, with California businessman Andrew Yang falling as far as 4 cents below his initial value, and Biden close behind at a 3-cent drop at the end of the night.

Candidates off-stage also decreased, with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker falling 1 cent at one point, and Beto O’Rourke falling 3 cents in value.

