Kamala Harris Cuts Off Bickering Rivals: ‘America Does Not Want To Witness A Food Fight’

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris scolded her primary challengers on Thursday after candidates on the Democratic presidential debate stage began shouting over each other.

“Hey guys, you know what, America does not want to witness a food fight,” Harris said to her opponents. “They want to know how we’re going to put food on their table.”

WATCH:

Harris’s response was triggered after the moderator called on the California senator to answer a question about generational change, yet the stage erupted in commotion as her nine challengers preventing Harris from speaking. (RELATED: Here’s How Much Kamala Harris Raised In The First 24 Hours Of Her Presidential Campaign)

“Part of the issue that is at play in America today, and we’ve all been traveling around the country — I certainly have — I’m meeting people who have two and three jobs,” Harris said after she quieted the stage. “[President Donald Trump] walks around talking about and flouting his great economy, right? My great economy, my great economy. Yes, well how are you measuring the greatness of this economy of yours?”

“He talks about the stock market — well that’s fine if you own stock. So many families in America do not,” she continued. “You ask [Trump] how you’re measuring the greatness of this economy of yours and they point to the jobless numbers and the unemployment numbers — people in America are working, they’re working two and three jobs.

“When we talk about jobs, let’s be really clear,” Harris added. “In our America, no one should have to work more than one job to have a roof over their head and food on the table.”

