Kevin Spacey’s Sexual Assault Accuser Files Civil Lawsuit Against Actor Following Alleged Groping

Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault accuser has filed a civil lawsuit against the actor for allegedly groping him at a Nantucket bar in 2016 and causing “permanent mental distress.”

The 59-year-old actor, who already faced a criminal charge for allegedly groping the then-18-year-old man, now faces a civil suit after the teen claimed he has suffered “severe and permanent mental distress and emotional injuries” for the alleged incident, according to TMZ in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Report: Kevin Spacey Facing 3 More Sexual Assault Allegations In London)

According to the Associated Press report, the lawsuit seeks “unspecified damages” for the alleged assault. (RELATED: ‘House Of Cards’ Production Resumes – With Two New Additions)

Spacey, has since pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery in January in the case. His attorney’s have accused the man of lying in order to get money out of the actor in a civil case.

Given the actor’s “status as a public figure, (the accuser) and his family members have a significant financial motive to fabricate the instant allegations,” Attorney Alan Jackson said in filed court documents.

The former disgraced “House of Cards” star made headlines in 2017 as part of the #MeToo movement, when the teenager’s mom, Boston news anchor Heather Unruh, made the allegations that the actor had reportedly got her son drunk and sexually assaulted him at the club where the teen worked as a busboy.

The accusation was part of a string of allegations against the actor that first started in that same year when “Star Trek” actor Anthony Rapp said Spacey made a sexual advance at him when he was 14 while the two worked on Broadway together.