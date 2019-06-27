Kim Kardashian Spotted Flying On A Commercial Airline

Reality star Kim Kardashian shocked literally everyone when she was spotted Tuesday night at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Kardashian, 38, boarded a commercial flight after a short trip to New York City, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star spent the weekend with La La Anthony to celebrate her 36th birthday.

The pair was spotted Tuesday afternoon dining at Carbone, a really upscale Italian restaurant in Greenwich Village.

Kardashian and family don’t typically fly commercial, at least not on their E! reality TV show. However, a source told Page Six Kardashian was spotted entering the airport through the American Airlines VIP entrance. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Accused Of Cultural Appropriation After Releasing New Shapewear Line)

Kardashian’s experience at the airport was pretty normal. She reportedly waited through security just like all of us other non-rich folk do every time we go to the airport. She did have TSA pre-check, according to the source.

Of course Kardashian was approached by fans, but she had a security guard with her.

I’m a little confused as to why she didn’t fly private. I’ve never heard of any stories of a single Kardashian being spotted at a commercial airport doing normal people things like waiting through security.

I guess she’s trying to save money?