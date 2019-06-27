Kim Kardashian Defends Her New Shapewear Line Kimono After Receiving Backlash

Reality star Kim Kardashian defended her decision to trademark the word Kimono for her new shapewear line.

After the announcement of her new line called Kimono on Tuesday, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star received backlash online accusing her of cultural appropriation, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

Kardashian claimed she created the line as a “nod” to the traditional Japanese robe.

I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture and have no plans to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment,” Kardashian said in a statement to the New York Times. “I made the decision to name my company Kimono, not to disassociate the word from its Japanese roots but as a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment.”

Wow, @KimKardashian.

Thanks for BUTCHERING Japanese culture!!! My culture is not your plaything.

You don’t have any respect for people who are not your family, do you?

In the 15 yrs developing this project, couldn’t you find a cultural advisor?#KimOhNo #culturalappropriation https://t.co/OsDYVZxPhx — ????kasumi????✨ (@kasumihrkw) June 26, 2019

After the launch, many on the internet criticized Kardashian for using traditional Japanese culture to sell her shapewear. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Accused Of Cultural Appropriation After Releasing New Shapewear Line)

“My culture is not your plaything,” a Twitter user wrote. “My culture is not your brand name generator,” another user added.

My culture is not your brand name generator ???????????????????? #KimOhNo — mayuko (@hellomayuko) June 26, 2019

Kardashian defended herself by saying trademarking her brand was not an effort to prohibit people from making kimonos in the future.

“Filing a trademark is a source identifier that will allow me to use the word for my shapewear and intimates line but does not preclude or restrict anyone, in this instance, from making kimonos or using the word kimono in reference to the traditional garment,” Kardashian said. “My solutionwear brand is built with inclusivity and diversity at its core and I’m incredibly proud of what’s to come.”