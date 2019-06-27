Sen. Mike Lee Minces No words About AOC’s Concentration Camp Comparison

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s recent remarks comparing concentration camps to immigration detention facilities. Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee minced no words when discussing

During a sit down interview with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill, Lee said he had a hard time responding to her remarks without getting emotional. (RELATED: Liberals Defend Aoc’s Description of Migrant Detention Centers as ‘Concentration Camps’)

Lee explained:

“I almost don’t have words for it. I find that so deeply upsetting, to those who have had family members who were affected directly by the Holocaust, by concentration camps. My heart goes out to them. My heart goes out to all Americans who yearn for freedom, who know what it means to be free and who know that there’s a very big difference between what we do to enforce our borders, and what the awful regime of Adolf Hitler did.”

The freshman congresswoman has yet to apologize despite calls for her to do so.

WATCH:

