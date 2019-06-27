New York Post Cover Mocks Debating Democrats: ’10 Left Feet’

The Thursday cover of the New York Post mocked the performances of the ten Democrats who participated in the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate Wednesday evening.

The cover title reads, “10 Left Feet,” with the subtitles, “Dems trip over each other to be most liberal,” and “NBC bungles debate with tech issues.”

There were many instances throughout the debate where candidates were interrupted by an opponent who insinuated they weren’t going far enough on a given issue and needed to consider a more progressive stance.

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio interrupted Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker speaking on immigration to launch into his own monologue in which he told working-class America to not blame immigrants for their hardships. (RELATED: The Surrender Of Pro-Life Democrats)

“The way that American citizens have been told that immigrants somehow created their misery and their pain and their challenges, for all the American citizens out there who feel you’re falling behind who feel the American dream is not working for you, the immigrants didn’t do that to you!” he said.

De Blasio later interrupted Beto O’Rourke in a similar fashion on a question concerning private health insurance. O’Rourke defended the preservation of private insurance until de Blasio interjected, advocating for nationalized healthcare system.

“Wait wait Congressman O’Rourke, private insurance is not working for tens of millions of Americans,… How can you defend a system that’s not working?” he interrupted.

Several of the candidates postured to assert themselves as the most liberal or coming from the most difficult background.

Cory Booker bragged that he had a unique insight because he was the only of the candidates to live in an unsafe neighborhood.

“I think I’m the only one, I hope I’m the only one on this panel here who had seven people shot in their neighborhood just last week,” he said.

During the debate, several of the candidates began competing in an unprompted Spanish fluency face-off. Beto O’Rourke initiated the Spanish-speaking competition shortly into answering his first question, leading to several other Spanish-speaking candidates to join in and begin trying to out-do one another.

