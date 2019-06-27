Rosario Dawson Misses Cory Booker’s First Democratic Debate Appearance

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker’s girlfriend was noticeably absent from the 2020 Democratic Debate audience Wednesday night.

Actress Rosario Dawson reportedly could not be in attendance for Booker’s first scheduled debate, according to a report published by Page Six. Dawson, 40, couldn’t make it because she was on set in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Dawson has been filming a new USA Network series “Briarpatch.” However, the “Rent” star did watch Booker on television though, according to a source.

Booker and Dawson have reportedly been dating since December of 2018 after being introduced through mutual friends. (RELATED: Cory Booker Pushes Back Against Critics, Says He Wants To Be With Rosario Dawson ‘Forever’)

“We actually first met at [a party for ] a friend of ours running for governor of Maryland, Ben Jealous is his name, former head of the NAACP,” Booker said when explaining how the two crossed paths. “We met at that party and she didn’t give me the time of day. She did me serious shade.”

The couple recently made their first appearance together as Booker was interviewed by RuPaul where Booker hinted that a proposal between the two could happen in the future.

“Well, the swearing-in isn’t until the 21st of January 2021,” Booker responded when asked about potentially being the first single man voted into office since Grover Cleveland in 1885. “You never know what might happen between then and now.”