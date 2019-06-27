‘Come On’ — Stephanie Ruhle Calls Off MSNBC Co-Host During Spat With John Delaney

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle became visibly irritated during a spat between her co-host, Ali Velshi, and 2020 presidential candidate John Delaney on “Velshi & Ruhle” Thursday.

The discussion became heated on the topic of universal health care when the former Maryland representative disagreed with Velshi that Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All plan is “an insurance system.”

The two went back and forth in an attempt to label Sanders’ universal health care policy. (RELATED: Here’s Where Six Potential 2020 Democratic Contenders Stand On Health Care)

WATCH:

Velshi argued that it is an insurance system because it is “a payment that reimburses something that’s charged. That’s not how single-payer system works. That’s not how the U.K. works or how the Canadian system works.”

Delaney disagreed, saying, “Medicare for all is a single-payer. Do you know what Medicare advantage is? … It is a program that is over and above the basic costs of Medicare that most people get because Medicare doesn’t pay the full costs. … It’s not more expensive.”

Ruhle looked straight into the camera multiple times and eventually put a hand on her colleague’s arm and said, “Come on. Come on,” in an effort to move the conversation along.

Sanders himself describes his Medicare for All plan as a “single-payer health care system.”

“The most cost-effective and popular solution to this health care crisis is to guarantee health care as a right through a Medicare-for-all single-payer health care system,” the language of his Medicare for All proposal reads.

Delaney’s website details how he “believes that health care is a fundamental right,” though he said he does not think a Medicare-for-All system would work properly on MSNBC’s first Democratic presidential debate Wednesday, arguing that it would result in every hospital closing so it could every U.S. citizen (and possibly illegal immigrants) with free medical care. (RELATED: Dem Candidate: ‘Medicare For All Would Have Every Hospital Close!’)

“If you go to any hospital in this country and ask them one question, ‘How would it have been for you last year if every one of your bills were paid at the Medicare rate?'” he said. “Every single hospital administrator said they would close … to some extent, we are basically supporting a bill that would have every hospital close.”

