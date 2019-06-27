Officers To Mourn Slain Officer Who Was Ambushed During Domestic Violence Call

Memorial services Thursday for a rookie Sacramento police officer who died June 19 are expected to draw hundreds of law enforcement officials from across California.

Tara O’Sullivan, 26, was shot as she responded to a domestic violence call to help a woman move her belongings from a house, The Associated Press reported. Authorities identified the suspect as Adel Sambrano Ramos.

Ramos, who police say was heavily armed, allegedly prevented officers from rescuing O’Sullivan for 45 minutes. She died after being transported to UC Davis Medical Center.

O’Sullivan had been on the force for only six months. Sacramento has not lost a police officer in the line of duty for around 20 years. (RELATED: ‘Police Haters’ Taunt Officers At Scene Of Line-Of-Duty Shooting That Killed Female Rookie)

“Your watch has ended. We’ll take it from here.” Police dispatch announces Officer Tara O’Sullivan’s end of watch over the radio after she was shot and killed in north Sacramento: pic.twitter.com/Ta61WajPFL — kcranews (@kcranews) June 20, 2019

The service will include at least 500 police vehicles traveling a 30-mile procession through Sacramento to a funeral home.

“She chose to be the difference in our community to assist those who were vulnerable and those who alone could not help themselves,” Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn told the Sacramento Bee.

“We know that this police department provided the best training for Tara. For that we are always grateful,” O’Sullivan’s father Denis told the AP.

Ramos, 45, was arrested. He appeared in court June 24 on murder charges for O’Sullivan and her training officer, and could eventually get the death penalty. He remains in jail.

Services for O’Sullivan will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Sacramento, according to the Bee. Officials have warned residents to prepare for traffic delays around the city due to road closures.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.