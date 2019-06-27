Sanders Says A Direct Quote From Him About Guns In 2013 Is ‘A Mischaracterization’

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders got laughs from the crowd after he told a moderator a direct quote from him about his ideas on guns in 2013 was “a mischaracterization” during Thursday’s 2020 Democratic debate.

A moderator called Sanders out about comments he made in 2013 that his views on guns is “everything being equal, states should make those decisions.” Sanders responded by saying it was “a mischaracterization,” resulting in laughs from the audience.

WATCH:

“No,” Sanders said. “That’s a mischaracterization.”

The moderator replied stating that it was “a quote” from Sanders.

“We have a gun crisis right now,” Sanders continued. “40,000 people a year are getting killed. In 1988, Rachel, when it wasn’t popular, I ran on a platform of banning assault weapons and in fact lost that race for Congress.”

“We end the gun show loophole … and I believed in 1988 and believe today. Assault weapons are weapons from the military and that they should not be on the streets of America. We ban the sale and distribution and that’s what I’ve believed for many years,” Sanders alleged.

During his comments, Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell interrupted and stated that Sanders‘ plan leaves 15 million guns on the street.

Sanders ended by saying that America needs a comprehensive plan for gun legislation.

