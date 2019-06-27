New Sci-Fi Film ‘The Message’ Is In Development, Plot Details Sounds Awesome

The new sci-fi movie “The Message” sounds like it’s going to be awesome.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the plot, which is based on a short story from Ken Liu:

The story centers on an archeologist whose job is to investigate and preserve the legacy of extinct civilizations on distant planets and who is reunited with the teenage daughter he never knew he had. As they explore a mysterious ruin with a cryptic message written on it, they discover their own relationship as well as a secret that will forever change their lives.

There isn’t a cast put together yet or a known release date, but I’m still juiced. I’m a gigantic sucker for science fiction movies.

Anything involving aliens is almost always something I’m willing to check out. It’s just the way it is, and I know there are plenty of people out there like me.

Sci-fi is just an outstanding genre with plenty of great content.

Throw in a plot line about mysterious messages and an unknown daughter and you can pretty much just take the money right out of my wallet this very moment.

THR also reported the people behind “The Message” are the same people responsible for “Arrival” and “Stranger Things.” (RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Teaser For Season 3 Drops With Movie-Themed Episode Titles)

If that doesn’t get the blood flowing, then I don’t know what will.

Keep checking back for more details on “The Message” when we have them. It sounds like it’s going to be one fun ride for viewers.

I’m all in on anything involving sci-fi, other planets, secret messages and unknown figures from somebody’s past. I’m all about that kind of action.