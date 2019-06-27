Taylor Swift Fans Are Definitely Going To Cheer When They Hear This News About An Upcoming Concert

Taylor Swift will be just one of a string of A-list performers this year for Amazon’s Prime Day concert being held on July 10th.

"We can't wait to celebrate Prime Day with an extraordinary night of unforgettable performances, for members around the globe," Amazon Music vice president Steve Boom said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

"Prime Day brings members the best of both entertainment and shopping," the statement added. "To celebrate, we've curated a lineup across multiple genres with performances from artists our customers love. We're looking forward to celebrating Prime Day with this can't-miss, one-of-a-kind event."

Along with 29-year-old Swift, shoppers will also get to hear from performers like Dua Lipa, SZA, and Becky G during the concert.

The show, hosted by Jane Lynch, will be available only to those Amazon Prime members and will start live-streaming at 9 p.m. eastern time. It will reportedly stream in over 200 countries, giving the viewers a front-row perspective from performances by these top-artists.

The “Love Story” hitmaker has been lighting up the charts lately with a few hits from her seventh studio album titled “Lover.”

Swift will reportedly be performing her latest catchy tune “Me!” that she recorded with singer Brendon Urie and “You Need to Calm Down,” along with a handful of favorites from her past albums.

The concert will be followed by the annual Prime Day which runs July 15-16th.