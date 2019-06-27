These CBD Products Are In High Demand, From Oil To Dog Treats 

By now, you have most likely seen the word CBD pop up in conversation or on your computer. If not, you can expect to be hearing about it a lot more than you might like because the era of CBD-based products is here, and it is here to stay.

Whether you’re just curious about the trend or looking to start your journey with CBD, we’re here to confirm- the hype is real. CBD products might be available at your local health stores sooner rather than later.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound found naturally in hemp plants. Hemp is defined as all cannabis plants with less than 0.3% THC. To make things clear, it doesn’t get you high, it doesn’t give you the munchies, but it does so much more.

As more states begin to legalize both recreational and medical cannabis, the market has experienced an inrush of readily available CBD products. However, despite all the buzz surrounding the new compound, many people are unsure of what CBD is and how it can help them enhance their physical and mental well-being.

Because CBD is extracted from cannabis, it is easy to understand why some people have concerns about using CBD products. We get it; the trend is pretty new. It’ll take time for the general public to fully embrace the benefits of adding CBD to your daily regimen.

Top CBD Products

CBD comes in several forms. This array of options allows users to accommodate their method of use to their specific situations and needs. Let’s take a look at the most common forms of CBD.

1. CBD Oils and Tinctures

There is a myriad of CBD based products available on the market today. However, CBD oil tends to be the most beloved among users because it’s so easy to consume or add it into your diet.

These liquids are consumed by placing drops under the tongue. Oils and tinctures are a good option for anyone who can’t stand pills or capsules.

2. CBD Edibles

CBD edibles are becoming popular not only for their taste but also for delivering the same benefits that CBD oil offers but in a fun, familiar way. From gummy bears to fruit snacks, CBD edible products come in a variety of shapes, dosages, and unique flavors.

3. Creams and Lotions

CBD pain creams are now available nationwide. These CBD-infused lotions have assisted multiple athletes, allowing them to function at a high level on the daily. In addition, the new muscle and joint relief roll-on combine key pain relieving ingredients with the calming properties of CBD to provide fast-acting support.

4. Capsules and Pills

If you prefer to do things the traditional way, you may want to try CBD capsules. The pills are the perfect avenue for consumers that are looking for an entry into the CBD world. All that is needed to get the CBD concentrations is to swallow the pill. However, there is one drawback in using capsule forms. It might take a while for effects to kick in.

5. CBD Dog Treat

Yes, you read that right! Our furry little friends have an endocannabinoid system (ECS) just like we do. CBD dog treats are now being sold nationwide and are being consumed by dogs everywhere for the same reasons. Their health matters too!

What Will It Be?

Stores are now seeing an influx of CBD products with even big chains starting to hop on the wagon and stock a few. Many celebrities have turned to CBD to help them get through their overloaded lives . CVS and Walgreens both recently announced that they will be selling CBD products in the next few months. At this rate, it’s only a matter of time before they’re available everywhere in the country.

How Much Should I Take?

According to Healthline’s Medical Network (HMN), starting with a low dosage is the way to go. As you familiarize yourself with the compound, slowly increase the dosage until you find exactly what works for you.

Be mindful; the concentration might vary between products. What works for one might not affect another. Dosage is subjective. Use caution when starting a new package or switching doses.

Where to Find the Best CBD Products

There is no single application when it comes to CBD. People are turning to CBD for a variety of reasons. Starting your CBD journey might be intimidating and confusing. Several companies are popping up by the day. So much so that you might not know exactly who to trust or where to invest your money. Fear not, there are a handful of trustworthy companies worth checking out and in the coming weeks we hope to review and cover the best of the best.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com