Tom Brady Gets Clocked Throwing A Football 61 MPH

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady still has a cannon for an arm.

Brady posted a photo on his Instagram story Thursday of the radar gun reading 61 MPH, and quoted it with “He’s gonna fall off a cliff” in a clear reference to his doubters and haters. (RELATED: Tom Brady Practices With Suspended Teammate Josh Gordon)

Can Brady still bring the heat or can he still bring the heat? To put this accomplishment in perspective, the only quarterback to throw faster at the combine was Josh Allen in 2018, who threw 62 mph.

That means Brady at the age of 41 is still capable of throwing faster than virtually all the young guys entering the league.

It’s an absolutely mind-boggling display of talent and skill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 17, 2019 at 1:04pm PDT

I’m a young 27-year-old buck, and I honestly think I might throw my shoulder out if I had to try to push it past the low 40s.

Brady is 14 years older than me and gunning it around at the legal speeding limit most places in the country.

If that’s not impressive, then I simply don’t know what is. The man is a machine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 9, 2019 at 6:40am PDT

Now, Brady will enter the 2019 season preparing to chase a seventh ring. Seventh! That’s just an absurd number, but I wouldn’t bet against him at this point.

He might literally be allergic to losing. It’s going to be a lot of fun to see how the Patriots do as Brady continues to impress us all.