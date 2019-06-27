Trump Steals Show On Twitter During First Democratic Debate

President Donald Trump stole the show, at least on Twitter, during the first Democratic presidential debate Wednesday night.

Trump was the most tweeted about politician during the debate, according to data released by Twitter’s government and elections team.

And these were the most Tweeted about US politicians during Night 1⃣ of the first #DemDebate. pic.twitter.com/clNQWfopSE — TwitterGov (@TwitterGov) June 27, 2019

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was the second-most tweeted about politician, and the most tweeted about Democratic candidate during the debate.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Julian Castro, both of whom were on the stage with Warren, were the next-most tweeted about politicians during the debate.

NBC and MSNBC struggled with audio and video throughout the debate. Debate moderator Chuck Todd at one point had to cut to a commercial break so the networks could get the microphones to work.

Trump repeatedly tweeted criticisms of the networks and the debate while the event was still ongoing. (RELATED: Every Democratic Frontrunner Supports Bill Forcing Male Athletes Into Girls’ Sports)

“.@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate,” Trump wrote in one tweet, following the networks’ technical issues.

“Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!” he added.

.@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

In another tweet, the president described the debate as “BORING!”

