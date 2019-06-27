Ukrainian Suspect In New Hampshire Motorcycle Crash Could Be Deported

Ukrainian truck driver who allegedly killed seven motorcyclists in a crash may be deported while facing charges of negligent homicide.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) requested details concerning the criminal history of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, who isallegedly responsible for the deaths of seven, and injury of three, motorcyclists in a New Hampshire highway accident last week, USA Today reports.

ICE has placed a detainer on Zhukovskyy as he awaits criminal trial in Coos County Jail, meaning that he could be deported once his trial is finished, according to USA Today.

Twenty-two motorcyclists belonging to a Marine veteran’s organization were riding through Randolph, New Hampshire, Friday, when the collision occurred. Zhukovskyy was driving a 2016 Dodge 2500 truck when he reportedly swerved into the center of the road and made contact with the motorcyclists. (RELATED: 7 Dead, 3 Injured In Deadly New Hampshire Motorcycle Crash)

Zhukovskyy pleaded not guilty to the charges placed against him. Prosecutors said that he was driving “erratically and across the double-yellow centerline, thereby causing a collision.”

Updated: Mass. truck driver charged in New Hampshire motorcycle crash that killed 7 https://t.co/Xc5yfA1uAA pic.twitter.com/iu0Kjhdx6m — Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) June 24, 2019

His family moved to Massachusetts from Ukraine and he just recently obtained a permanent residence status, his father told the Boston Herald.

“I’m sorry for the families,” Zhukovskyy’s father said to the Herald on Monday.

He added that the day of the accident was only his son’s third day on the job.

Casualties from the crash include Michael Ferazzi, 62, Albert Mazza, 59, Desma Oakes, 42, Aaron Perry, 45, Daniel Pereira, 58, Jo-Ann, 58, and Edward Corr, 58, according to USA Today.

