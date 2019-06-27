We Found The Best Gas Grills Of The Season (So Far) So You Don’t Have Tohttps://dailycaller.com/wp-admin/edit.php

We have scoured the internet looking for the perfect gas grill and have found some of the best deals on Amazon.com. The perfect grill changes the game – making meals easy to cook and simple to clean. Forget the kitchen hassle this summer and have the ultimate backyard cookout with Daily Dealer’s top grill picks: Best Deal, Best Value, and Overall Favorite.

Char-Broil’s Classic 280 2-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill has been named our best deal grill for the season. It is a small grill, perfect for any grill lover’s patio. Though not big, this two burner grill certainly does the job! It comes with two side panels perfect for keeping your tools and spices organized. The list price of this grill is $129.99, however on Amazon you can get it for $82.99 – don’t miss out on this great deal!





Daily Dealer’s top pick is Weber’s Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill. It is a midsize grill, perfect for any deck, and can cook up to an 8 person meal. The grill features 3 burners to provide an even heat distribution- making it easy to cook the perfect meal. It is also iGrill compatible meaning that you cook your meals to perfection every time (check it out as one of our favorite products below)! One of our favorite features is the porcelain enameled cast iron cooking grates which are easy to cook on – making the perfect grill marks- and easy to clean! Weber provides a 10 year warranty on this grill – meaning it is a quality product both Webber and Daily Dealer stand behind for $449 on Amazon!





This is the grill for a pro! It provides “a polished look and powerful sear” according to Weber’s website and we stand by it. Weber’s Genesis II S-435 4-Burner Liquid Propane Grill is a grill perfect for any cookout or party. This grill can handle anything and can cook up to 25 burgers at once! The Genesis II has a tuck away side burner that can be used to heat your favorite barbeque sauce or boil a pot of pasta, making your dinner easy to prepare and serve all in one place – we made Mason’s famous barbeque sauce on the side burner, while cooking ribs under the hood – it was pretty cool! The grill comes complete with searing burners and flavorizer bars allowing you to cook anything to both look and taste perfect- and is also iGrill compatible meaning you can cook it exactly how you want it.





And don’t forget grill maintenance! Our favorite grill product is Weber’s iGrill 3 Grill Thermometer– it makes a total difference in your grilling experience. This product allows you to set how well done you want your meat on your phone and will notify you, through the app, when it is perfectly cooked so you make every meal flawlessly. All of your friends and family will be wondering if you went to culinary school, while little do they know it was all the magic of the iGrill 3 Grill Thermometer!



