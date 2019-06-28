Andrew Yang Alleges His Microphone Was Turned Off At Certain Points In The Debate

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang said Friday his microphone was turned off at certain times during the second night of Democratic presidential debate in Miami.

Yang raised questions about his debate microphone after an analysis from the Hill showed he had the least total speaking time among all of the candidates, reportedly clocking in at only two minutes and fifty seconds of total speaking time.

“There were also a few times, FYI, where I just started talking, being like, ‘Hey, I want to add something there,’ and my mic was not on,” Yang said to his supporters following the debate.

“And it’s this sort of thing where, it’s not like if you started talking, it takes over the [conversation]. It’s like I was talking, but nothing was happening. And it was like, ‘Oh f—.’ So that happened a bit too,” Yang continued. (RELATED: ‘I’m Sorry?’ — How Yang Will Pay $3.2 Trillion In Monthly Allowances For Americans)

MSNBC replied to Yang’s claim, denying that any of the candidates microphones were selectively turned off, the Miami Herald reports.

“At no point during the debate was any candidate’s microphone turned off or muted,” a spokesperson from the network said.

The hashtag “#letyangspeak” was trending on Twitter Friday morning.

Yang tweeted a series of comments pertaining to the debate and his performance. One tweet specifically reference his microphone allegedly being shut off.

Second, I feel bad for those who tuned in to see and support me that I didn’t get more airtime. Will do better (my mic being off unless called on didn’t help) and glad to have another opportunity in July (and afterwards)! — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) June 28, 2019

A Drudge Report poll declared Yang the winner of Thursday night’s debate, polling at 29% by the end of the night.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.