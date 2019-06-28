Camila Mendes Turns 25 Years Old

June 29 is Camila Mendes’ birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her greatest looks.

Camila Mendes is a Brazilian-American actress born in Charlottesville, Virginia. Mendes began her career with her breakout role of Veronica in “Riverdale.” The CW series is an adaptation of the Archie comics. (RELATED: SEASON REVIEW: ‘Riverdale Needs A Lot More Sex And Violence If It Wants To Be Successful)

While Mendes was always a top pick for the character of Veronica, she opened up about how tolling the audition process was for her. Casting apparently opened a new search after telling her she was the top choice.

She stars in “Riverdale” next to stars such as KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse.

Since “Riverdale” began, Mendes has found herself in a number of other roles. She starred in the romantic comedy “The Perfect Date.” Mendes will also appear in the thriller “Coyote Lake” set to be released in August of 2019.

Check out her best looks below.