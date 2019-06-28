‘CBS This Morning’ Ratings Tank After Debuting New Anchor Lineup

Despite changes made in the anchor line-up of “CBS This Morning,” the morning news show’s ratings have dropped.

The show initially saw an increase in ratings after announcing the switch, but experienced its worst week since the shake-up last week, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six.

Gayle King was the only host to have survived the shake-up. She was joined by Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil as Norah O’Donnell moved to “CBS Evening News.” John Dickerson was moved to “60 Minutes.”

The week of June 17 “CBS This Morning” had only 2.7 million viewers compared to 3.1 million, marking its smallest average audience since the new anchor line-up. The week saw a 14% dip in viewers. (RELATED: ‘CBS This Morning’ Ratings Up Already As Gayle King Takes Over Show)

However, ratings for comparable morning shows including NBC’s “Today” show and ABC’s “Good Morning America” were also reportedly down.

Who knows what is exactly going on at this point. There have been so many reports coming out of the morning talk show about how awful O’Donnell was to work with and that’s why they changed up the anchors.

However, maybe people just aren’t interested in morning shows anymore. These days you can get anything that is on cable news in minutes on your iPhone.