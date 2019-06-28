Authorities Arrest Man Behind David Ortiz Shooting In Dominican Republic

Authorities announced they arrested the man behind the shooting of former baseball star David Ortiz.

Ortiz was reportedly shot by mistake in a hit a job ordered by Victor Hugo Gomez, according to a report published Friday by ESPN.

Police confirmed Gomez had been detained Friday in the Dominican Republic. Gomez was accused of ordering the death of his cousin Sixto David Fernandez. However, the hit men confused Fernandez with Ortiz on June 9 at a bar in Santo Domingo.

Ortiz and the alleged target were sharing a table at the time of the shooting. (RELATED: REPORT: David Ortiz Wasn’t The Intended Target During Shooting)

The former Boston Red Sox player was flown to a hospital in Boston after the shooting where he remains in recovery. Ortiz had part of his gallbladder and part of his intestines removed during surgery.

I still can’t get over the fact that this guy accidentally shot David Ortiz when he meant to shoot somebody else. Ortiz is one of the biggest stars in the Dominican Republic. You’d think the shooter would have recognized him.

This couldn’t really have come down to bad aim either because Ortiz was reportedly shot at point blank range from the back. Maybe the two looked the same from behind? However, I doubt it.

While Ortiz is recovering in the hospital, we can all rest knowing the people who did this to him will most likely get time behind bars.