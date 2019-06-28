Demi Lovato Sends Huge Message With Latest Ink And Fans Will Definitely Be Happy

Demi Lovato sent a strong message about her well-being when she shared her latest ink on Instagram, and fans will definitely be happy.

In the black and white picture, the 26-year-old singer showed off the inside of her left hand with the word “Me” tattooed on the inside of her ring finger.

She captioned the post simply, “Me first. Thank you @winterstone for my new forever reminder.” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 27, 2019 at 7:34pm PDT

Later, the “Sober” hitmaker shared another message on her Instagram story that read, “Can’t love anyone unless you love yourself first,” per E! News. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

It all comes just days after the “Stone Cold” singer revealed she was finally back in the studio and recording new music following her near-death drug overdose last summer.

Demi Lovato says she will share her ‘side of the story’ in her highly anticipated album : “You know what’s great about making an album? You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible.” pic.twitter.com/nSoQwTAWHA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 26, 2019

“You know what’s great about making an album?” Lovato shared on Instagram. “You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 20, 2019 at 7:18pm PDT

As previously reported, the “Camp Rock” star had to be hospitalized for two weeks last July after she nearly died from a drug overdose. She then went straight to a rehab facility. Most recently, reports have surfaced that she is doing extremely well and committed to her sobriety.