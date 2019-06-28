Debate Round Two And Justice Scalia’s Legacy

On the Friday video interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we sit down with Christopher Scalia, son of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, to talk about his father, his life and legacy on the bench, and his faith. Christopher just released a new book of his father’s writings on the subject called, “On Faith: Lessons from an American Believer.” We also breakdown round two of the Democratic debate, we get into all the fireworks and all the crazy, and there was more of the latter than the former.

Round two of the Democratic Party debates was more eventful than round one, and crazier. Every candidate pandered to a group of people who can’t vote (legally) in our elections – illegal aliens – promising to spend American taxpayer dollars to provide illegals “free” health care for simply entering the country. There is no country in the world where politicians running to lead it would pander to citizens of another country during their campaign. It’s a testament to the just how deep identity politics runs in the Democratic Party. We explain it all.

Joe Biden didn’t seem to be “all there,” while Bernie Sanders seemed to yell a lot, and Kamala Harris was declared the winner because of one exchange on race and bussing with the former Vice-President. But was the whole thing a set-up? Her campaign immediately tweeted a photo of her as a school girl, something that wouldn’t be just hanging around the office, and it seemed a little too prepared to be spontaneous. We play the audio and not how moderator Rachel Maddow told Harris she only had 30 seconds, then gave her several minutes, without interruption, in violation of debate rules.

Also on the stage were other Democrats who tried and failed to make an impression, unless that impression was just how crazy they are. “Spiritual guru” Marianne Williamson’s closing statement is one for the ages, and we play it for you.

Ever wonder what it’s like the to the child of one of a conservative hero? What it was like to be a kid and have your dad on the Supreme Court? Wonder no more, as we get the answers to those and many more questions from Christopher Scalia as we talk about his father’s life and faith, as exposed in the new book, “On Faith.” Coupled with a discussion of Christopher’s other book, “Scalia Speaks: Reflections on Law, Faith, and Life Well Lived,” we get an intimate portrait of the man with one of the greatest legal minds in history.

