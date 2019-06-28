All The Fighting From The Democratic Debate

The knives came out during the second Democratic presidential debate Thursday night, with every 2020 candidate aggressively vying for speaking time.

After an opening bout of Spanish between the moderator and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, all 10 candidates started talking over each other, desperate to be the loudest voice in a crowded field. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Explains: American Concentration Camps)

Things quickly turned hostile with candidates taking several opportunities to undercut their rivals on everything including policy, style and age.

Catch all the savage highlights from round two of the debates.

