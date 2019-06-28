Iowa’s Football Team Unveils Hideous New Football Uniforms

Iowa’s football team has some hideous new uniforms.

The program unveiled their disgusting uniforms for the Penn State game in October, and they’re atrociously bad. (RELATED: Major College Football Recruit Says Something Insanely Stupid About Ohio State. Will He Regret His Words?)

I’m not talking about kind of bad or just a blemish on the football uniform radar. I’m talking about trash. I’m talking about hot trash.

Take a look below.

Who the hell approved this garbage? I’m not saying the person who signed off on these should be fired immediately, but I’m also not ruling it out.

Anybody dumb enough to design, produce and then wear these uniforms clearly has no idea what the hell is going on. College football isn’t some fashion show in Paris.

It’s football, and these uniforms spit in the faces of everybody who loves the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by University of Iowa Football (@hawkeyefootball) on Jun 27, 2019 at 3:04pm PDT

I’m not even an Iowa fan, and I’m embarrassed for them. How can a team of football players hold their heads high if they wear something like that out on the field?

Should the Hawkeyes be suspended for this little stunt? At this point in time, I think absolutely everything has to be on the table.

Not only have they embarrassed themselves, but they’ve embarrassed the Big 10 and America by extension.

Do better, Iowa. Do much better.