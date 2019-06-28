‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Star Rob McElhenney Posts Video From The Set Of ‘The Office’

Fans of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” might be in for something huge when season 14 begins September 25.

On Thursday, Rob McElhenney posted a video on Instagram from the old set of the hit NBC show “The Office” and he wasn’t alone.

Charlie Day and Danny Devito were both in the video as the man behind Mac talked about how “The Office” isn’t on the air anymore. (RELATED: ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia‘ Season 14 Will Begin September 25 On FXX)

Judging from the video, it looks like we could be in for some kind of crossover over homage event in season 14. Watch the video below.

This wouldn’t be the first time “Always Sunny” had done something like this. In season 13, the show had a “Seinfeld” inspired scene.

You can prepare for fans to explode if “It’s Always Sunny” actually does something with the office. They’re two of the greatest comedies ever made, and the fans of each show generally love the other.

I can go almost line for line for “The Office” and the FXX hit.

Luckily, we only have a few more months until we’ll find out what awaits us in season 14. September 25 should be here before we know it.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope we get some content from “The Office” in the latest season. Just thinking about it has me pumped.